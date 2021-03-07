Train services reinstated for return of schools

POPULAR train services are being reintroduced between Huddersfield and Manchester as students return to school from Monday, March 8.

TransPennine Express (TPE) are bringing back two key morning services which are frequented by school children travelling between West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester. These are:

58 Manchester Piccadilly to Huddersfield calling at Stalybridge 7.11, Mossley 7.17, Greenfield 7.22, Marsden 7.31, Slaithwaite 7.35 and Huddersfield 7.40.

53 Huddersfield to Manchester Piccadilly calling at Slaithwaite 8.00, Marsden 8.05, Greenfield 8.14, Mossley 8.18, Stalybridge 8.22 and Manchester Piccadilly 8.40.

Unless exempt, a face covering should be worn by children aged 11 and above at both the station and onboard the train and social distancing measures must be maintained.

Jerry Farquharson, service planning director for TransPennine Express, said: “We know that these are popular services for children travelling between Huddersfield and Manchester for school.

“It has been a big priority for us to get these trains back up and running for the re-opening of schools next week.

“I want to reassure students and their parents that we are doing our utmost to keep everyone as safe as possible when using our services.

“Additional cleaning measures are in place right across our network and we have hand sanitiser points available at each of our stations.”

For those requiring essential travel, tickets can be purchased online via the TPE or using the TPExpress App where people can now pay using Apple Pay or PayPal.

E-tickets are also available allowing customers to use their phone instead of a paper ticket.

More information for those planning on travelling by train can be found at: tpexpress.co.uk/travelling-with-us/keeping-you-safe

