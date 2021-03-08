Head coach Harry Kewell sacked by Oldham Athletic

OLDHAM Athletic have begun a search for a new head coach after dismissing Harry Kewell.

The Aussie, who only took charge on August 1, was ‘relieved of his duties’ the day after Saturday’s home goalless draw against relegation-threatened Southend United.

And Keith Curle and John Askey, recently sacked by Northampton Town and Port Vale respectively, have emerged as potential successors.

The sacking of Kewell means owner Abdallah Lemsagam is now looking for an eighth manager/head coach is his little over three years at the club.

And the decision was greeted with a backlash from fans who described it a ‘circus of a club’ and ‘absolute joke’.

Kewell departs with the club 16th in Sky Bet League having won only one of his last six games.

However, from his 41 games in charge in all competitions, Kewell had 17 victories and six draws and a respectable 41.5 per cent win percentage, far higher than at Crawley and Notts County, the two previous clubs he had managed.

Latics made the announcement in a 46-word statement on Sunday night which read: “Harry Kewell has today been relieved of his duties as head coach of Oldham Athletic.

“Arriving in August 2020, he now leaves along with his assistant Alan Maybury.

“We would like to thank both for their efforts this season and wish them well in the future.”

Kewell later went on social media to express his disappointment, claiming the club was making ‘good progress’.

He wrote: “Firstly, I’d like to thank the fans for their support through my short spell at Oldham FC. All of the staff who have worked tirelessly throughout a hectic schedule during a global pandemic making things tick behind the scenes.

“I’m proud of my players and coaching staff. I honestly felt we were making good progress despite the inconsistency at times.

“I knew coming into this job that I wouldn’t have a budget to work with and that time wouldn’t be on my side, but I leave without any regrets.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

