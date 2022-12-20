Travel guide for Northern services over Christmas & the New Year published

TRAIN operator, Northern has published a calendar highlighting its travel guidance to customers over Christmas and the New Year.

It factors in the known industrial action, major engineering work and regular Christmas ‘shut down’ (Christmas Day & Boxing Day – as well as New Year’s Day in the North-East) up until Tuesday, 10 January, outlining the days when:

customers can travel but should expect disruption

customers should not travel due to very limited services

customers cannot travel as there are no services operating

customers can expect a normal service to be running

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We hope this quick reference guide will make it easier for customers to make travel arrangements over the Christmas period.

“The main cause of the disruption remains industrial action by the RMT union and we can only apologise to our customers for the inconvenience it will cause to their journeys.”

Northern’s new timetable came into effect just before this extended period of disruption, so it is advising customers to use the new ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on its website to see the changes specific to their local station.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.