Traffic chaos as M62 completely closed.

SADDLEWORTH motorists have been warned to expect traffic problems after a serious collision and vehicle fire closed the M62 in both directions.

The carriageway is shut between junction 22 at Denshaw and junction 24 at Ainley Top – and is not expected to open until at least 8.30am.

Diversion routes are set to bring extra traffic to the area’s roads, with the official ones using the Saddleworth turning before either sending people along or bringing them off the A58.

Vehicles may also use other methods in order to get around the affected section.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police described the incident as “serious road traffic collision” on the M62 Westbound carriageway between junction 23 and 22.

They said the collision involved one vehicle and are urging motorists to avoid the area.

National Highways is already reporting eastbound queues back to junction 21 at Milnrow.

Meanwhile, a closure of the M60 at junction 23 at Ashton has been cleared after what was described as a police incident.

Traffic in that area, though, is still believed to be very heavy and according to National Highways: “Expect delays to remain for a while.”

