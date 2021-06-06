Trees planted to remember life of Duke of Edinburgh

AN OLDHAM school is one of 11 Greater Manchester educational establishments and youth organisations taking part in tree-planting ceremonies to mark the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

On June 10 – which would have been His Royal Highness’s 100th birthday – pupils from Blessed John Newman RC College will plant a tree to celebrate his memory and living legacy.

The celebration is organised by Sir Warren Smith, Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester in partnership with The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) Greater Manchester Team.

All 11 trees, gratefully donated by City of Trees, will be planted by young DofE participants, and 65 Blue Bell seeds scattered at the base of each tree to represent 65 years of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The tree planting is one of a host of initiatives throughout Greater Manchester to celebrate The Duke’s DofE legacy.

The Greater Manchester Lieutenancy and associated doners are sponsoring 1,500 Bronze DofE places to help licence holders within Greater Manchester to support marginalised young people to take part in the DofE.

These include young people facing financial hardship, social exclusion, or those needing specialist support to do their Award, such as young offenders or young people with special educational needs or disabilities.

A further 1,200 trees will be planted later in the year to celebrate the life of The Duke.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “The Greater Manchester Lieutenancy are very pleased to be able to support this important initiative for young people.

“For over 60 years The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme has created a unique opportunity for young people to enhance themselves and gain self-confidence in a way that will support them for the rest of their lives.”

