Treesy does it! Woodland Trust saplings initiative boost

SCHOOLS and community groups across Saddleworth can now take advantage of the Woodland Trust’s free trees initiative.

More than 1.3 million trees – a record – have been sent out across the UK this year with even more free saplings now available for the next round of applications.

Almost 9,000 schools and community groups benefited from the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity’s ever-popular scheme.



Applications for trees to be delivered in spring 2023 are now open and Woodland Trust senior project lead Vicki Baddeley said: “This year our communities have felt the impact of climate change first hand.

“Many are seeing the incredible benefits trees can bring to provide much needed shade, shelter, and help to prevent flooding.

“By offering the free packs we aim to equip our schools and communities with a simple yet mighty tool to combat the effects of climate change, as well as provide ever more vital food and habitats for local wildlife.”

The 2022 figures are the Trust’s best yet, surpassing the previous highest total of more than 1.1m in 2021.

Vicki Baddeley added: “The desire to plant trees is growing all the time and we expect demand for our free trees to be even greater this time out.

“There will be 600,000 saplings up for grabs in the spring round of applications. I have no doubt they will go quickly so I would advise any interested groups to apply sooner rather than later.

“Giving away 1.3m in 2022 will be a huge achievement, but I am confident we can do even better in 2023 and deliver every one of the 1.4m saplings available.”

To apply and for more information visit: www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/freetrees

