How to detect a malicious or spam email

By Hannah Dooley Marketing Executive for Aspect IT

Malicious spam emails are often referred to as phishing attacks, where cybercriminals send a deceptive email to the victim, pretending to be a reputable company to trick them into revealing sensitive information or to install malicious software such as ransomware.

Phishing emails are becoming increasingly sophisticated, meaning many are going undetected and more people are falling for the scams.

Currently, many businesses are being targeted, so it’s never been more important to know the signs of a malicious email.

1. Poor spelling and grammar: Although many scam emails can look convincing, often there are spelling or grammatical errors. These can be subtle but are a huge indicator that your email is fraudulent and not from the company they claim to be.

2. Requests for personal information: In order for the hacker to gain access to your finances and data, they need to obtain your personal information. This is often sent in the form of a link in an email, encouraging the victim to click it to verify their details, such as bank account information.

Hackers try and elicit panic so their victim will be more likely to click the link, telling them their bank account has been frozen, or that they already have their email password. No bank or any account would ask you to verify personal details via email, as they need to ask numerous security questions over the phone.

Never click a link on an email unless you are 100 per cent sure it is legitimate. If you’re unsure, always contact the supposed sender of the email (for example your bank or email provider) to verify its legitimacy.

3. You didn’t initiate the action of the email: If you get an email saying you have requested a password change, or you entered a competition and have won, chances are it’s a scam. Unless you have explicitly initiated the action the email is stating, do not trust the contents. Like previously mentioned, contact the supposed sender to check if they have sent out the email, or contact your IT team for more advice.

