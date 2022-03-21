Tributes paid to popular former Greenfield butcher

THE funeral has taken place of former Greenfield butcher Ian South described as “one of the nicest men you could meet”.

Villagers joined family and friends to celebrate the life of Ian, who died suddenly, aged 75, on February 7, 2022.

Prior to the service at St Mary’s Church, the funeral procession stopped outside Ian’s former business premises on Chew Valley Road before driving on through the village for residents to pay their respects.

Reverend Barbara Christopher described Chadderton-born Ian as: “So good humoured and full of fun. He was gentle, funny, generous and kind.

“Ian would want us to remember him with a smile,” added Rev Christopher.

Ian, a former President of Oldham Master Butchers’ Association, moved to Greenfield in 1973.

He had previously gained work experience under his uncle Rob, who ran the shop at Road End under the name HR South, and while working for the Co-op on Broadway. Ian retired from the trade in 2011.

In his spare time, he loved walking around Saddleworth, especially in the hills.

A proud family man, Ian is survived by wife Pat, who he was married to for 54 years, and daughters Nicola and Alison.

Donations in his memory are requested for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team. They can be given online via www.justgiving.com/Ian-South or sent to Pogson and Armitage Ltd, 53 Huddersfield Road, Diggle, OL3 5NT.

