Cricket club strikes record kit sponsorship deal with K&M Global

DELPH & Dobcross Cricket Club has landed its largest ever kit sponsorship deal with Dobcross company K&M Global.

The deal, which is for a substantial four-figure sum, will ensure every senior team will be fully kitted out with shirts and trousers, training gear and new T20 attire for the 2022 season. K&M Global, whose workforce includes Delph cricketers Danny and Isaac Jones, specialises in national and international trading of truck and van parts.

Delph club official Jamie Harrison said: “K&M Global are passionate about local sport. They have previously sponsored and supported us, but this is a great link up and a very good package for the club.

“Previously kit sponsorship deals were only for the first team, but our first-team captain Xander Selby wants us to be more professional with everybody turning up in the same kit whichever team they are on.

“Rather than looking for kit sponsors for each team, it is great K&M Global have agreed to provide kit for all three senior sides.”

K&M Global owner Steven Dronsfield, a former international swimmer, is keen to become involved in sponsorship of local sports.

They have also had ground advertising at Saddleworth Rangers.

Their largest financial commitment is with 20-year-old Stockport-based moto-cross racer George Simmutch who competes in the MX1 class of the Revo ACU British Championships.

They also sponsor 11-year-old karter Zach Turner, from Shaw. The Royton and Crompton School student competes in the Ultimate Karting Championship for Sam Pollitt Racing, though his parents Jon and Carly still have to fund their son which costs about £15,000 each season and they would welcome other financial support.

K&M Global are headed by Steven Dronsfield, an ex-Commonwealth Games silver medallist, and supported by a team and have recently diversified into plant and machinery parts trading.

They also own Manor House Barn, a private swimming centre in Saddleworth which offers swimming and cross-training classes for feeling the best in well-being and fitness.

K&M Global, which are based at Wall Hill Lane, have taken over as Delph’s main kit sponsor from Chadderton-based Cunbar Paints who had been shirt sponsors for three seasons.

They had previously supported Delph with match sponsorships and ground advertising but stepped in when Cunbar Paints stepped down.

Former owner of Dronsfields Ltd and Dronsfields Worldwide, Steven has been trading internationally within the automotive industry for more than 30 years.

K&M Global was launched in 2017 following a management buyout allowing the operation to expand into new models, markets and to introduce plant and machinery alongside automotive.

With a passion to move away from the single make of vehicle, K&M Global trades with all makes, models and high volumes of vehicles and parts.

Steven, wife Jane, the financial director, sales director Rick Suthers and the company are now dedicated to consolidating and diversifying their business in an environmentally sustainable way as possible.

For more information visit the company website at www.kmgloballtd.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

