Tried and trusted family firm helps to keep your vehicles on the road

IF you are looking for a reliable car garage in Oldham, look no further than S & P Lomas Ltd.

Located at Dunkerley Street and established 50 years ago, the company specialises in car servicing to vehicle diagnostics, online service recording, car body repairs and tyres to MOTs.

Brothers Peter and Steve Lomas are carrying on a proud family business just a car transporter length away from where it all began for their late dad Stuart in Greenacres. Despite the trials and tribulations brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the firm works hard to provide its usual trusted and value for money services. At the same time, it has increased all possible precautionary measures to combat against Covid-19.

They say: “We recognize the importance of social distancing and the role this plays in keeping our colleagues and our customers healthy and safe.”

Indeed, S & P Lomas has become a byword for good customer service with positive word of mouth leading to repeat custom and new referrals. Its mechanics are fully qualified and experienced.

An upfront quote is always given and staff make sure they obtain approval prior to any work being carried out.

A Royal Automobile Club approved garage and a member of the Motor Ombudsman – the UK government-backed, self-regulatory body for the motor industry – S & P Lomas have regularly kept pace with changing technology.

They offer online diagnostic testing to ensure modules and computer programmes are kept up to date. Staff are regularly sent on training courses to update their knowledge.

The introduction of regulations has allowed independent garages like S & P Lomas to service top of the range cars at lower than main dealership prices.

No longer is it a requirement to return your BMW or Mercedes, Audi or Land Rover to its place of purchase for a service, especially to protect a warranty.

Details of services are now registered online to ensure record are kept fully updated. A printout is also available for proof it’s been done.

For further information on the company visit their website www.splomas.co.uk or call them on 0161 633 3474.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

