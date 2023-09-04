Turn the Oldham Half orange this Halloween with Maggie’s

PULL on your running shoes and help turn Oldham Half Marathon orange this year to raise money for cancer charity Maggie’s Oldham.

The charity, based in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital, has places available for the event on Sunday, October 29.

Runners will get free entry, meaning they can raise much needed funds for people with cancer across the borough.

The Oldham Half returns this year after a brief hiatus and provides one of the most challenging half marathons in the UK, and Maggie’s is proud to be an official charity partner.

The course begins in the centre of Oldham and climbs all the way up to Grains Bar – 340m above sea level. Runners can take in the breath-taking scenery before winding back down to the town centre through Lees and Glodwick and on to the finish line.

Maggie’s Oldham supporter Sharon Richardson said: “Maggie’s Oldham is a really special place to me. I’ve been fundraising for the centre in various ways even before it was officially open.

“I’m so thankful we have such a wonderful place here in Oldham and I’m always so grateful when I hear people I know have used the centre.

“Oldham Half marathon is back now after four years. It’s a challenging half, but definitely one to tick off for runners.”

Anyone taking part will receive a free Maggie’s running vest and/or t-shirt, as well as being roared on by the Maggie’s team and cheering squad.

To register your interest, or for more information, call Tom on 07843 502 832 or email oldhamfundraising@maggies.org

For more information on the half marathon visit the OCL website: https://oclactive.co.uk/

Every Maggie’s centre follows the ideas about cancer care laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks, who was determined she should not “lose the joy of living in the fear of dying”.

Maggie’s Oldham is a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals on hand to offer an evidence-based core programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

Maggie’s Oldham relies on voluntary donations to develop its unique, high quality programme of support for people living with cancer and their family and friends.

To find out more about Maggie’s Oldham visit the centre at Sir Norman Stoller Building, Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Road, OL1 2JH, or call 0161 989 0550 or visit the website www.maggies.org

