TV auctioneer comes back to Delph after previous success

AN AUCTIONEER seen on TV is coming back to Saddleworth as she looks to unearth more hidden treasures.

Caroline Hawley, who has featured on BBC shows Bargain Hunt and Flog It, was left stunned when a 2021 visit to Delph for a valuation and consignment day resulted in more than £15,000 being raised towards the renovation of St Thomas’ Church.

And she will return to the venue on Saturday, November 11, between 2pm and 6pm, with an eye out for more items.

People are urged to learn about their treasure, which can be gold, silver, watches, jewellery, toys, ceramics, coins or curios.

And if items are consigned to go to auction on the day, fees will be reduced.

Entry to the event at St Thomas’ Church Hall, opposite Delph Post Office, costs £5 which will go to St Thomas’ Church and includes a valuation.

However, people are warned the venue will only hold a maximum of 75 people at one time, so they may have to queue or return later if it is full.

