UCAN help! Volunteers clean up canal side as public urged to take up Plastic Challenge

VOLUNTEERS have been out in force to ensure the Uppermill stretch of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal looks picture perfect.

The clearing of litter and leaves have kept members of Uppermill Community Action Network (UCAN) busy this month.

Additionally, Saddleworth Parish Councillors Luke Lancaster and Max Woodvine, are encouraging residents to take up the Canal & River Trust’s #PlasticChallenge as a New Year’s resolution.

The campaign asks people to pledge to pick up one piece of litter every time they visit canals and rivers, reducing plastic pollution from waterways.

The latest UCAN initiative involved leaf clearance from the towpath to reduce the potential for slippy conditions underfoot.

However, some dead leaves have been allowed to decompose naturally as they act as a natural fertiliser, including for the village allotments, while also providing a home for wildlife.

Other volunteers collected bags of litter which were collected by CRT whose latest PlasticChallenge is supported by Cllrs Lancaster and Woodvine.

“This #PlasticChallenge is a great New Year’s resolution and hopefully we can all resolve to step up to combat plastic pollution,” said Cllr Lancaster.

Cllr Woodvine added: “Small changes can make the biggest difference so if we can change societal attitudes we may be able to remove plastic from our water courses, which lead to our seas, and so saving wildlife.”

Find out more about the campaign online: https://tinyurl.com/46srmf9d

If you would like to help with UCAN clean-up events put these dates in your diary: Saturday, January 22, February 3 and 19, March 3 and 26, April 23, May 12 and 28, June 9 and 25.

Meet at Spring Gardens, Moorgate Street (by the canal bridge) at 10am. Suitable clothing and stout footwear are advisable.

If you would like to volunteer and for further information contact Peter Killan on 01457 878361 or email peterkillan@hotmail.com

