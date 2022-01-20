Extension plans submitted for Uppermill restaurant

PLANS to extend the popular Sorella restaurant on Uppermill High Street as well as accommodate two flats above have been submitted to Oldham Council.

The documents set out the proposals to carry out ground floor alterations to the restaurant, extending through from No38 to No40, and add a single storey rear extension.

There would be change of use to accommodate two first and second floor flats to No38 and No40.

The design and access statement, submitted by Studio OL3 Architectural Design on behalf of applicant Michael Ford, explains the plans.



It says: “No38 is currently used to accommodate Sorella Restaurant to ground floor level while first and second floor level of No38 accommodate domestic accommodation. No40 is located over three levels and is used as domestic accommodation.

“It is proposed to apply for a change of use to extend Sorella restaurant at ground floor level into No40 and create two separate flats to both first and second floor levels to both No38 and No40.

“The first and second floor levels of No38 and No40 High Street are already used as domestic accommodation.

“It is proposed to remove the access stair up to first floor level located to the ground floor level of Sorella in order to provide more useable space within the restaurant.

“The existing entrance from High Street into No40 is to be reorganised to accommodate a dedicated access for two proposed self-contained flats located over both the first and second floor levels of No38 and No40 and a new communal access corridor is to be created.

“A single storey side extension constructed out of facing stonework with a new raised external deck area is proposed to be built to increase floor space to Sorella restaurant.

“The proposed landscaping will include for a new decking seating area to the rear of the proposed single storey extension.”

A decision on the application is expected from Oldham Council by February 16. See the plans or comment on the council’s website using reference FUL/348154/21: www.oldham.gov.uk/planning

