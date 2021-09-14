Unforced errors and bad decision making prove costly for Oldham RUFC

LIVERPOOL ST HELENS 15, OLDHAM RUFC 5

COACH Jimmy Forster pinpointed Oldham RUFC’s failings after they lost at Liverpool St Helens in their opening away game of the season in the ADM Premiership.

Oldham, who won a thrilling game 15-14 at home to Fleetwood in their opening game, failed to build on that success.

The Moorside-based Forster said: “Too many unforced errors, bad decision making and a lack of a structured approach lost us the game.

“There is a lot to work on but numbers are good at training so it is not something that can’t be sorted.”

Forster added it was a game his side had every chance of winning, but too many unforced errors probably gave the hosts two thirds possession and therefore control of the game.

Yet, the afternoon began well for Oldham who took the lead after 15 minutes following a move from a lineout.

Captain Jack Taylor took the ball, the pack set up a great drive and John Souter touched down in the corner with Jordan McEwan’s conversion from near the touchline hitting the post.

Liverpool quicky hit back to make it 5-5 when Matty Johnson outpaced the Oldham defence to score out wide. Matt Wood failed to kick the two extra points.

And they went ahead when Wood picked up a loose ball on half-way and raced clear to score under the pots. He added his own conversion to make in 12-5 after 30 minutes.

Shortly after the restart, Liverpool were awarded another penalty for Oldham holding down in the tackle yet again. Wood stepped up to add the extra three points as the gap increased to 15-5.

When a Liverpool prop was given a yellow card for dangerous play at a ruck it looked like Oldham would get the upper hand. This was not to be the case and in the 10 minutes when they had an extra man. they were unable to trouble the Liverpool line.

Oldham finished the game strongly and had several chances to score.

Lewis Townsend and Simon Gardener came close down the left before being bundled into touch. Ryan Pickles made a great break down the left from halfway before Oldham were awarded a penalty.

They kicked for touch and from the resulting lineout Ryan North drove over the Liverpool line with the support of the whole pack, but the score was not given. A five-metre scrum was awarded, and Oldham pushed Liverpool back but were unable to control the ball at the back of the scrum when all it needed was to be touched down.

Oldham had several other chances, but careless play and unforced errors left them ruing what could have been.

It was also great to see Greg Higgins given a cameo as he returned after a serious injury had kept him out of the game for more than two years.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

