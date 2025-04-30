Union Flag to fly high at Dawson’s Field VE Day Family Picnic

THE UNION flag will fly high in Scouthead as a special Family Picnic marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The event, organised by Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group, will take place on Monday, May 5 (Bank Holiday) from 12noon to 3pm.

Young and old alike are invited to come along to celebrate Victory in Europe Day and remember those lost in World War Two.

Dawson’s Field will be decked out with bunting flags and more and the community group will raise the Union Flag on its new flagpole.

The celebrations will be opened the Mayor of Austerlands Paul Sykes and entertainment will include 1940s karaoke and war time singalongs. Fancy dress is encouraged.

Please bring along your own picnic, drinks, tables and chairs.

