Lees restaurant to be converted into shop and takeaway

AN INDIAN restaurant in Lees is set to disappear and be replaced by a takeaway and separate shop.

Paach Baii, on High Street, will be converted after Oldham Council granted planning permission to Mahbubur Rahman’s proposal.

Two-storey living accommodation that currently sits above will also be converted into two separate two-bedroomed flats.

And according to planning papers, officers believe it will ‘contribute to the vitality of the district centre.’

They state: “A review of the immediate area shows that while there are existing takeaway outlets within Lees centre, the introduction of a further unit would not, in this case, result in an over-concentration that would undermine the centre’s diversity of uses.

“Additionally, the site is not located within reasonable proximity to a school or other sensitive facility where additional controls might apply

“It is noted that the existing use contains a takeaway element to it, resulting in no net increase.

“The proposal is considered acceptable in principle and would contribute to the vitality of the district centre subject to compliance with other planning policies.

Approval was given subject to conditions, including that the takeaway can only open from 11am until 11pm and that no bins should be stored on the public highway other than on collection days.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

