University Campus Oldham scores above average grades 

OLDHAM is seen as a place to develop high-performing students after the town’s University Campus rated above the average in the National Student Survey 2026.

The centre, located on University Way at Oldham College, runs in partnership with University of Lancashire, University of Huddersfield, Sheffield Hallam University and The Open University.

And it has scored highly in the latest edition of the survey, which is seen as a national benchmark of success.

The independent survey overseen by the Office for Students (OfS) asks final year undergraduate students about the quality of their courses across all publicly funded higher education institutions and further education colleges across England.

And University Campus Oldham (UCO) received positive responses that were higher than the England sector averages in five of the category themes this year.

This included assessment and feedback being more than five per cent above sector average and academic support rated as 3.6 per cent above.

Teaching on my course was 2.8 per cent higher, organisation and management 2.7 per cent above and learning opportunities 1.3 per cent above.

Particular highlights were 95 per cent of students responding that teaching staff were good at explaining things.

The same amount also said it was easy to contact teaching staff when they needed to and 92 per cent reported their course often challenged them to achieve their best work.

Sue Holden, UCO’s Assistant Principal, HE and Higher Skills, said: “This is another superb set of NSS results.

“To be above sector average across five of the themed areas highlights our focus on the quality of our teaching, as well as the truly supportive community we have here at UCO.

“I want to thank all our students for their feedback and fantastic appreciation of what UCO has delivered for them.”