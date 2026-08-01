Family Fun Day to score welcome boost for Saddleworth Football Club 

A FAMILY Fun Day aims to hit the target and raise a welcome boost for Saddleworth Football Club and their new home at Bishop Park.

The event will take place at Denshaw Village Hall, on Ripponden Road, on Sunday, August 30, from noon onwards.

There will be fun for all ages, including live music, hook-a-duck, face painting, a bouncy castle, toys and gifts, sweets and treats, and other stalls. There will also be a BBQ, a bar and refreshments available.

The fundraiser is to support Saddleworth Football Club and its plans to bring a disused pitch at Bishop Park, on Ripponden Road, back to life.

It will be the new home for the outfit, which has 15 junior teams aged seven to 14 and an academy with more than 50 five and six-year-olds, plus an open age side.