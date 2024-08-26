Upcoming events by Saddleworth Historical Society

DELVE into the history of ‘Dead but not Forgotten: Church Gravestones, Tombs and Memorials’ at an illustrated talk at Saddleworth Museum.

The presentation, hosted by Saddleworth Historical Society, will be given by Roger Logue (Chairman of the South Pennine History Group) on Wednesday, September 11 at 7.30pm.

Free admission for Society members but a charge on the night of £3 for non-Society members. All are welcome and refreshments will be available.

FIND out about ‘The Manor of Saddleworth, 1200-1834’ at an illustrated talk at Saddleworth Museum.

The presentation, hosted by Saddleworth Historical Society, will be given by Mike Buckley on Wednesday, October 9. It will follow the society’s Annual General Meeting at 7.30pm.

Free admission for Society members but a charge on the night of £3 for non-Society members. All are welcome and refreshments will be available.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

