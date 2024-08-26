Community benefits rolling in through Dobcross Village Store

A SADDLEWORTH village’s store is going from strength to strength after the community took over its running.

When the only shop in Dobcross was threatened with closure as postmaster Brian Hodgkinson announced his retirement, villagers worked to buy the lease.

From approximately 800 homes, more than £60,000 was raised to secure its future.

Now after opening its doors on Saturday, April 6, the new approach to business from Dobcross Village Society Ltd is already proving a breath of fresh air.

New lines – including Roger’s bread after staff listened to local demand, in addition to bread and muffins from another local bakery – local produce, amazing artisan gifts and cards, have been added.

And as a spokesperson said: “We have introduced more fresh fruit and vegetables, take orders for grocery boxes from Alimentari di Alberti, another local business just a mile away.

“Local butchers provide our meat and fresh pies are a lunchtime favourite from Tunnel End Pie company. Honey is another product that is literally from hives across the road from the shop, you can’t get much more local than that!

“Our aim is to help showcase local businesses, raise their profile and provide them with an opportunity to grow their business.”

Since opening the doors, the store has proved an attractive addition to village life in the space of four months – thanks to its improved frontage, a newly-painted door, restoration of the original window restored and new signage to reflect the building’s history.

With a Post Office attached, it enables villagers to access banking facilities and helps many microbusinesses with parcels, packages and business banking.

A partnership with Saddleworth School has been formed and our first work experience student recently completed a week’s work. It has also offered Duke of Edinburgh volunteer scheme places.

Community impact will also be seen in other ways as any profits will be ploughed into it.

And as the spokesperson added: “Our first plan is to provide equipment to the shady gardening group who turn local wasteland into flowerbeds encouraging pollinating bees, wildlife and enhancing the local environment.”

The store is also proving beneficial in other ways as the spokesperson continued: “We have a core team of about 20 volunteers who work in the shop. One of them stressed that her mental health had improved since becoming a volunteer as she felt she had a purpose and enjoyed the friendship and companionship it gave her.

“Others who are retired all enjoy the feeling of being ‘useful’ again and ‘keeping their brains ticking over.’

“Supporting our local businesses and bringing them to the fore in the shop will hopefully create a ripple effect in the community.

“The aim is to boost business and attract more shoppers of all ages with longer opening hours – feedback stated that the store needed to open longer than 9-5 and not close at lunchtimes.

“A loyalty scheme is planned, a delivery service to help our older customers and new ventures such as coffee mornings and a social community space.

“Our elderly customers have appreciated the companionship this gives them. A book exchange, community noticeboards and updates on village life on our website help to foster a real community spirit. Many have commented that the store is a friendly place to spend time.”

