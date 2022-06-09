Update on report into historic child sexual exploitation expected within weeks

AN independent report into historic child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Oldham is set to be published within the next few weeks.

Oldham Council Leader Amanda Chadderton confirmed she fully accepts why the report has been delayed, but has been pressing for it to be released as soon as possible, since becoming Leader last month.

She has now received assurances the report will be published within the next few weeks, and is ensuring the Council stands ready to receive and respond to its findings.

Cllr Chadderton said: “I know many people have been frustrated by the delay in publication of this report.

“While I understand why these delays were necessary, I also know it is crucial the report is published as soon as possible, for survivors of CSE and for the wider public here in Oldham.

“This has been an absolute priority for me since becoming Leader, and I am glad to say I am now confident that the launch will take place in June.

“Following publication, I will ensure we as a council do not shy away from any issues raised, but, where necessary, respond quickly and robustly to the review’s findings.”

The independent review was requested by Oldham Council and formally commissioned in 2020 by the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham. The review has been led by experts in the field Malcolm Newsam and Gary Ridgway.

