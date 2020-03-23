UPDATE: Uppermill Medical Practice

A message to all Uppermill Medical Practice patients:
“We are not currently seeing patients face to face and ask you not to come to the surgery unless a GP has spoken to you.
“All appointments will be over the telephone or video unless a GP decides otherwise.
“Please note our reception is closed for all routine matters and we have implemented a closed door policy for access to protect patients and staff.
“Delph is temporarily closed all staff are based at our Uppermill surgery. Thank you for your understanding”