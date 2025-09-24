Uppermill Band hitting the high notes on stage and screen

UPPERMILL Band are striking all the right notes – from scooping national titles to finding themselves on the cast list of a major new Netflix drama.

The much-loved Saddleworth group has already brought home plenty of silverware in recent years, but their latest achievement shines a global spotlight on local brass talent.

Two of their players, cornetist Craig Lees and E-flat bass player Andrew Hudson, feature in House of Guinness, a lavish new series set to be released on September 25.

The band revealed the news with typical good humour in a Facebook post, joking they were “going to be on the telly” after months of secrecy.

They added: “After keeping this under wraps for what feels like forever, we’re thrilled to finally share some exciting news… Netflix came calling – and our very own brass players stepped in front of the cameras!”

Proud behind-the-scenes photos showed Craig and Andrew smartly turned out in the band’s distinctive burgundy double-breasted jackets while on set.

For many in Saddleworth, it is another proud chapter in the band’s story. In 2019 they claimed the prestigious National Third Section title in Cheltenham.

That triumph was followed by further glory at the North West Area Brass Band Championships, where Uppermill not only lifted the Second Section crown but also collected individual awards for bass, percussion and soprano players.

They have also earned a reputation for pushing boundaries. A collaboration with Oasis tribute act Supernova gave Britpop classics a brass makeover – proving a hit with younger audiences – while a packed-out event at The Vale in Mossley saw them perform a live soundtrack to Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, delighting families and bringing the magic of brass to a new generation.

Now, with the release of House of Guinness, their sound is set to be heard far beyond Saddleworth.

The eight-part drama, created by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, tells the story of the Guinness family and the power struggles following the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness in the 19th century.

Filmed partly in Dublin and New York, the show will stream worldwide on Netflix from September 25.