Saddleworth moorland fire and barbecue ban set to remain

AN ORDER which bans the lighting of fires, barbecues and fireworks on moorland in Saddleworth is set to be extended.

Regulations that have been in place since 2022 were set to expire on October 31.

But Oldham borough councillors have been notified the Open Moorlands Public Spaces Protection Order will be in place for longer, if there are no objections.

That means naked flames would not be permitted around Dove Stone Reservoir, nor any of the surrounding areas.

In fact, the only places in which they would be allowed are the villages themselves.

According to paperwork seen by Saddleworth Independent, the Oldham authority has been ‘satisfied’ it should remain after it was introduced on November 1, 2022.

It also states it is ‘necessary to prevent occurrence or recurrence of the activities identified.’

That means people would be found guilty of an offence if, without prior written consent of Oldham Council, they light a fire or Chinese lantern, or are in possession of, or light, a barbecue or firework.

The locations to which will apply are described as ‘areas of moorland which consist of access land and which lie within the Borough of Oldham up to the contiguous local authority boundaries with High Peak, Tameside, Rochdale and Kirklees Councils or adjacent to the Borough ward boundaries of Shaw and St James.’

Exemptions are made in certain circumstances for emergency services personnel and the order shall not apply to any land or premises where there is ‘no implied public access or public right of way.’