Uppermill boat trips to remain for longer

PEOPLE will be able to experience life on the canal for longer after Uppermill’s boat trips were extended.

For the popularity and enthusiasm has convinced volunteers to run them until September.

Many families have boarded the vessel from close to Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill, with Saddleworth Independent telling how the Huddersfield Canal Society was so surprised by the level of support.

Now after an initial closing date of the end of July, at least another month has been added to the schedule.

After that, it will head to its base for some repairs and TLC before returning next year.

Volunteers will run the boat at weekends and bank holidays until it leaves, as long as there is sufficient crew.

And more are needed from the Saddleworth villages to help make sure they can operate.

Anyone interested in helping is asked to contact trustee and boat supervisor Mike McHugh by email at boating@huddersfieldcanal.org.uk.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

