Uppermill boutique seeks new owner after five successful years

A WELL-KNOWN women’s fashion boutique in Saddleworth has gone on the market, as the current owner looks to step back from day-to-day operations.

White Wall Clothing Company, on High Street in Uppermill, has gone on the market after five years in business.

Owner Lisa Capper shared the news on Facebook, describing the sale as “an exciting opportunity for someone who loves fashion.”

The boutique has become a staple of the village, known for its stylish collections and loyal customer base.

The sale includes all stock, fixtures and fittings, offering a turnkey opportunity for anyone looking to take on a well-established independent retail business in the heart of Saddleworth.

Lisa said the decision to sell was a personal one, adding that she hopes the next owner will continue to build on the success and community spirit the boutique has fostered over the years.

White Wall Clothing Company remains open as usual while the sale process is underway.

Anyone interested in taking over the store can get in touch with Lisa for more information via email on lisa@whitewallclothingcompany.co.uk.