New Diggle development captured on camera

DIGGLE’S latest addition has been caught on camera from the air.

Standing next to Saddleworth School, off Huddersfield Road, Broadstone Manor is taking shape, with eight of 70 homes now completed.

Now the project has been captured from the skies in a new video.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at developers Redrow, said: “The new aerial footage offers a unique perspective on how Broadstone Manor is progressing.

“You can really see how the development is growing and blending into the local landscape, with its natural stone houses and apartments.

“It also highlights just how well-located the development is, particularly being just a short walk from the impressive new Saddleworth School and surrounded by open space and countryside.

“It’s an ideal setting for families, professionals and anyone who wants a modern, energy-efficient home in a semi-rural location.”

All homes at Broadstone Manor are being built to the company’s ‘Eco Electric’ specification, featuring an air source heat pump, high levels of insulation and energy-efficient glazing and underfloor heating to the ground floor.

The film also gives a glimpse of the completed Oxford show home.

Designed to reflect the traditional architecture of the area, Broadstone Manor will eventually feature 70 three and four-bedroom homes, plus a collection of one-bedroomed apartments available through the firm’s Advantage scheme.

Prices for the three and four-bedroom houses start from £390,000, while one-bedroom apartments start from £176,000 through the Advantage scheme.

And the development is said to be attracting strong interest from buyers.

To see the aerial film and find out more about Broadstone Manor in Diggle, visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/broadstone-manor-diggle-162822.