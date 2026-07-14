Uppermill canal walks and boat trips featured in days out guide

UPPERMILL’S canalside walks and historic attractions have been highlighted in a guide promoting some of the North West’s top waterside destinations.

The Canal & River Trust has included the Saddleworth village in its free ‘Places to Visit in the North West’ guide, which features maps, visitor information and ideas for family-friendly activities across the region.

Set on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal and surrounded by countryside on the edge of the Pennines, Uppermill is described as an ideal spot for a day out by the water.

Visitors can enjoy a 1.5-mile walk along the towpath to Standedge Tunnel, pass beneath the village’s Grade II-listed railway viaduct, explore Saddleworth Museum or take a boat trip along the canal.

The guide has been launched ahead of the summer holidays as the charity encourages more people to discover the area’s waterways.

Last year, more than 10 million people visited the Canal & River Trust’s 2,000-mile network of canals and rivers, enjoying activities including walking, cycling, running, fishing, wildlife spotting and paddleboarding.

Jon Horsfall, Canal & River Trust’s director for the North West, said: “Our canals provide free and low-cost family-friendly days out by the water, and the chance to have some fabulous waterside experiences this summer.

“Even in city centres, people can spot a variety of birds, animals, insects and plants along our canals and rivers. And from locks and bridges, to tunnels and aqueducts, there are hundreds of historic structures to marvel at.

“We want to encourage more people to visit our canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks so they can experience the physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits of spending time by water and find out more about the work of our charity to care for the nation’s world-famous historic network.”

The guide also features destinations including Portland Basin in Ashton-under-Lyne and Marple Locks, which sits just beyond the Tameside boundary.

It is available to download free from the Canal & River Trust website at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/free-guide