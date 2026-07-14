Mountain Rescue Team fundraises for new equipment 

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team helps an average of 52 people a year – but it is now asking for your help in return.

The search and rescue service, which responds to emergencies across the region’s hills and mountains, is fully volunteer-led team stands on-call 24/7, 365 days a year and is often first on the scene before other emergency services.

And after a commendable 16 years of service, it has now launched a fundraising appeal to replace both of their rescue Land Rovers, which play a vital role in its mission to help others.

Each vehicle is specially fitted with search and rescue equipment, and is sometimes the only way for volunteers to reach casualties in remote areas.

However, with each costing an eye-watering £80,000, raising the vital funds needed will be no small feat for the team on their own.

Having already raised £15,000 to the cause, Oldham MRT – which is based in Greenfield – is now looking to the public to help them raise the rest of the money needed for their new equipment.

“Our Land Rovers play a critical role in our rescues, taking team members and key equipment as close to casualties as possible on terrain other vehicles cannot reach or access,” said Adam Knight, the deputy leader of Oldham MRT.

“The money we need to raise is significant on top of the £45,000 we have to raise annually to enable us to keep running the team and provide our voluntary emergency search and rescue service to our communities.

“We’ve raised approximately £15,000 so far, but we need the help of our supporters and communities as this is something we simply can’t do on our own. We would be grateful for any help businesses, communities, and individuals can offer.”

The team are now encouraging supporters to consider holding their own fundraising events for the cause, and to contact the team at fundraising@omrt.org.

Those interested in supporting the fundraiser can otherwise donate directly to Oldham MRT’s GoFundMe page.