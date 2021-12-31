Uppermill Community Action Network makes ‘positive difference’ to local area despite pandemic

A BUSY year of cleaning up and improving the area has drawn to a successful close for Uppermill Community Action Network.

The volunteers have worked hard to protect and shape the village’s canal-side environment and local wildlife for residents and visitors to enjoy.

And despite significant and often quick changes in the way they work due to Covid, the group has made ‘a positive difference’ to the area over the last 12 months.

They said: “Although the pandemic has had a huge impact on being able to volunteer safely, we have, where possible, successfully managed to continue the work in a modified manner, such as working individually or in socially distanced pairs.

“The work has still generated a huge sense of fun, achievement, fulfilment and wellbeing, having made, we feel, a positive difference to our local environment.

“We have continued, as always, to learn so much from each other – everyone very kindly and generously sharing their knowledge and skills.

“Our work has included creating a wildlife pond, repairing and erecting bird boxes, working with the Canal and River Trust (CRT) to help to maintain the canal locks and towpath, balsam bashing, creating the herb/vegetable gardens with Incredible Edible Saddleworth and our regular commitment to litter picking.

“All these reflect our core purpose of protecting and supporting our beautiful canal side environment and the spectacular wildlife.

“What is always so nice and very special is the strong links built with local members of the community, visitors, the many walkers, local businesses, fellow voluntary organisations and young people throughout the year who engage in the work.

“So it’s a huge thank you from everyone at UCAN. We couldn’t have achieved such incredible work without your support and kind feedback through the challenging year.”

UCAN usually meet at Spring Gardens, Moorgate Street [by the canal bridge] at 10am but sometimes this varies so they confirm nearer to each date. Their next sessions are planned for January 6 and January 22.

They are always pleased to welcome new volunteers and anyone who would like further information can contact Peter Killan on 01457 878361 or email peterkillan@hotmail.com

All equipment is provided by the Canal and River Trust (CRT). You are recommended to wear suitable clothing for the weather conditions on the day and stout footwear.

