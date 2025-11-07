Uppermill FC curries favour with new sponsorship deal

A SADDLEWORTH football club has linked up with one of the area’s culinary institutions in a new sponsorship deal.

Uppermill FC will now feature the name of the village’s Shalimar restaurant after it became match day rain jacket partners to its under-13s squad.

And with the weather drawing in for winter, the equipment is becoming increasingly essential.

Uppermill FC’s chief executive Steve Southern first proposed the idea to The Shalimar, which has been a feature of the village’s High Street since 1997 and specialises in a wide range of Indian cuisine.

And it was Chris Russell’s squad that was first to put its hand up to accept the kind offer.

Mohammed Abdul Hannan, owner of The Shalimar, said: “We have seen the work that the football club is doing in our community, and we wanted to do our part to help support it and the many youngsters who benefit from playing organised sport.

“We are delighted to have a formal relationship with the club, and we look forward to seeing the young footballers in their new Shalimar-sponsored rain jackets”.

Under-13s coach Chris added: “The players and my coaches are very grateful for this kind sponsorship.

“The jackets will certainly come in useful when the Saddleworth rain comes along!”