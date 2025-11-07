Oldham Council offers support as cost of living pressures worsen in winter

HELP and advice are available this winter from Oldham Council as the high cost of living continues to affect households across the borough.

Support is available for anyone who may be struggling, particularly those facing financial difficulties or worried about debt.

The council is encouraging residents to seek help early and make use of free, confidential local services.

Residents can visit www.oldham.gov.uk/wecanhelp to find details of local organisations, grants and support covering areas such as:

Debt and money advice – free expert guidance on managing debt, budgeting, and accessing emergency support.

– free expert guidance on managing debt, budgeting, and accessing emergency support. Help to heat your home – tips on reducing energy bills, improving insulation and applying for heating grants.

– tips on reducing energy bills, improving insulation and applying for heating grants. Help with benefits – advice to make sure residents are claiming all the financial help they’re entitled to.

– advice to make sure residents are claiming all the financial help they’re entitled to. Help with food – information about foodbanks, food clubs and community kitchens.

– information about foodbanks, food clubs and community kitchens. Help for families – including Family Hub services, childcare funding and free school meal advice.

– including Family Hub services, childcare funding and free school meal advice. Help to stay well– practical tips on staying active and connected throughout the colder months.

The council is working with community partners across Oldham to make sure those most affected by the cost of living can access the right support quickly and easily.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “We know that the high cost of living is still hitting people hard, and for many families, winter only adds to that pressure.

“Rising prices, high energy bills and debt worries are leaving too many residents feeling anxious about the months ahead.

No one in Oldham should have to face these challenges alone. Whether you’re struggling with bills, managing debt, or simply unsure what support is available, help is out there and it’s free.

“Reaching out early can make a real difference. Please visit the council’s website or speak to our partners to find out what help you can access.

“Together, we can make sure everyone in Oldham gets the support they need this winter.”

Residents can find out more and access support by visiting www.oldham.gov.uk/wecanhelp or calling 0161 770 7007.