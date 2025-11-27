Uppermill fell runner pens book to help free others from technology

AN UPPERMILL-BASED fell runner has launched a bold new book to help others free themselves from technology and fall in love with nature again.

John L. Matthews, who is also a filmmaker, has written ‘F*ck Gadgets’ to offer a sharp, funny, and honest account of what happens when a lifelong runner breaks up with technology and rediscovers the wild world underfoot.

The book, which took two years to complete, charts John’s escape from being a frustrated ‘data junkie’ to someone who finally listened to his body instead of a device.

His story lands at a time when society is more plugged in than ever as the average person checks their phone more than 100 times a day and one in three runners reports anxiety when running without a watch or app.

John said: “Technology has taken over people’s joy. Watches tell you how crap you are doing. Apps tell you whether you’ve succeeded, not your own brain.

“Somewhere along the line, nature, intuition, and fun got kicked out. We handed over our joy to some nerd in Silicon Valley.”

What began as a personal experiment turned into a journey across moors, airports, funerals, and islands around the world.

Reflecting on decades of running adventures, John realised how much of his best life had happened far from numbers, metrics, and screens.

The turning point came halfway through a three-hour run on a Pennine ridge above the M62.

John explained: “I got a call inviting me to a dance party, something I love more than anything. I said no.

“There I was, choosing more miles over people, connection, and joy. That was the moment I realised I might be slipping into exercise addiction. Something had to change.”

‘F*ck Gadgets’ is part memoir, part adventure story, and part direct challenge to today’s obsessive achievement culture.

“I’m not interested in your personal best (PB),” John added. “I care about whether you’re happy.

“Personal growth and awareness impress me far more than speed or distance. If you saw three deer and two hawks on your run today, that’s what matters.”

He admitted: “This book isn’t for everyone. You can’t just buy it. Email me two sentences to fckgadgetsandrun@hotmail.com explaining why you should be allowed to buy a copy. If I don’t think it’s right for you, you won’t get one.”

Find out more on the website: fuckgadgetsandrun.co.uk