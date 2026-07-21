Folk musician to bring ‘A Feast of Folk’ to Uppermill church fundraiser

A celebrated local folk musician will take audiences on a musical journey through three centuries when he performs a special concert in Uppermill next month.

Multi-instrumentalist and singer Ian F Ball will headline A Feast of Folk at Uppermill Methodist Church on Friday, 14 August, with proceeds supporting the church’s building fund.

The concert promises an evening of traditional folk music from across the British Isles, featuring songs and stories that span locations including London, Derbyshire, Cornwall and Oldham. Audience members can expect a mix of music, storytelling and historical anecdotes designed to appeal to both dedicated folk fans and newcomers alike.

As part of the performance, Ian F Ball will present The Great Derbyshire Lead Rush, a musical retelling of the rise and fall of Derbyshire’s lead mining industry. Inspired by the 1970s BBC series Ballad of the Northwest, the show combines songs and narration to bring the region’s industrial heritage to life.

Based in Oldham, Ian F Ball is an accomplished guitarist, melodeon player, singer and actor whose music has been performed and recorded by artists on both sides of the Atlantic. Folk musician Ken Nicol of Steeleye Span has praised his performances for their “excellent storytelling”.

The event will begin at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6.45pm, at Uppermill Methodist Church, OL3 6AX. Organisers hope the evening will help raise valuable funds for the church while offering an entertaining celebration of folk music and local history.