Uppermill restaurant responds after customer becomes aggressive towards staff

An Uppermill restaurant has issued a statement after an aggressive incident involving a customer who refused to pay for food and drinks and became threatening towards staff.

The popular venue, known locally for its café and dining space on High Street, said the individual became aggressive and threatening when challenged by staff over payment for their meal.

The incident escalated to the point where outdoor furniture and a heating unit were damaged.

Staff at the restaurant were praised for their professionalism in handling the situation, with management saying team members acted with “professionalism and courage” throughout the confrontation and prioritised the safety of other customers.

Greater Manchester Police were called to the scene as they dealt with the reported disorder.

The restaurant’s leadership extended thanks to customers for their ongoing support and emphasised that staff welfare and customer safety remain a top priority.