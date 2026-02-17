White Hart in Lydgate honoured for long-running Good Beer Guide success

A Saddleworth pub has been recognised for its long-running place in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide as part of a special anniversary celebration.

As part of its 50th anniversary, CAMRA’s Rochdale, Oldham and Bury branch has been researching past pub entries and has revealed nine pubs which appeared in the Guide during the branch’s anniversary year and have also featured 20 times or more over the last five decades.

The latest presentation was made to the White Hart in Lydgate, which has appeared in the Good Beer Guide 21 times during that period.

A certificate marking the achievement was presented to White Hart owner Charles Brierley by Mike Robinson, the branch’s deputy chairman, in the presence of CAMRA members and customers.

The other pubs to have featured more than 20 times in the Good Beer Guide during the same period include the Cross Keys in Uppermill, the Ashton Arms in Oldham, the Puckersley in Royton, the Swan Inn in Dobcross, the White House in Littleborough, the Ring O’ Bells in Middleton, and the Tandle Hill Tavern in Middleton.

The Puckersley also received a special mention for being the only pub in the branch area to appear in both the 1975 and 2025 editions of the Good Beer Guide – the start and end years of the branch’s anniversary period.

The branch has now confirmed it will continue the awards in 2026, presenting certificates each year to any pub featured in the current edition of the Good Beer Guide that has appeared in the Guide for 20 or more years, and thereafter at five-year intervals.

Pubs expected to receive certificates during 2026 include The Baum, the Flying Horse Hotel and the Cemetery Hotel in Rochdale, as well as the Railway Inn in Greenfield.