Uppermill sees leading solicitors firm Pearson come home

UPPERMILL’S ‘blossoming business community’ has a new name at its heart after a leading solicitors and financial advisors came home.

Pearson is now on the village’s High Street after refurbishing and renovating the property.

The new office will serve as a base for up to 25 staff, offering both personal and commercial legal services.

Family law, property and conveyancing and private client services will all be available, as will a wide range of commercial and employment solicitors.

Pearson are also planning to recruit more local team members.

And after setting up at the heart of the Uppermill community, the firm hopes to build on the trust, familiarity and shared values that tie it together.

“There’s been a real buzz about our newly redeveloped building,” said Richard Eastwood, director at Pearson.

“Uppermill’s strong sense of community makes it the perfect place to be and we’re excited to be part of the community once again.”

Pearson’s return to Saddleworth after previously having an office in the area during the 1980s and 1990s has not been without hard graft.

Over two years, the firm worked with local builders to preserve the character of the building, respecting the area’s conservation status and restore a once-neglected property.

Cleaned and landscaped, a key addition for the convenience of clients is the inclusion of private parking.

It also includes state-of-the-art meeting facilities and will host community-focused events throughout the year.

It is Pearson’s fifth location, joining offices in Oldham, North Manchester, Milnrow, and Failsworth.

And with nationally recognised lawyers and award-winning solicitors, the company hopes to offer the same high standards Saddleworth residents have come to expect, now even closer to home.

“During the renovation, we remained sensitive to the area’s heritage and focused on providing a high-quality space for both staff and clients,” said director and practice manager Joanne Ormston.

“Uppermill is a true village community, and many of our clients are part of that. We wanted the space to reflect the warmth and friendliness of the area.”

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers offers a comprehensive range of legal and financial services for both private and commercial clients. The firm operates from offices in Saddleworth, Oldham, Hollinwood, Failsworth, and Milnrow.

Find out more on their website: www.pearsonlegal.co.uk or call them on 0161 787 3500 or email enquiries@pearsonlegal.co.uk