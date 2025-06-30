Creative summer visitor stirs memories in Dobcross school gardens

A COLOURFUL and creative summer visitor is helping stir childhood memories at Holy Trinity Dobcross Primary School.

The mannequin display featuring ‘Mary Mary’ from the popular nursery rhyme has taken pride of place in the school gardens thanks to the hard work of local ladies.

Shady Gardeners Rachel Bird, and Jeanne Keay joined forces with Bessie West, Claire Holt, Sheila Rowland and Sarah Elizabeth to deliver the figure alongside the well-known simple verse.

They explained: “Dobcross School Gardens is now home to a new summer visitor, fully complementing the somewhat wild but natural floral summer display in the gardens.

“On a recent visit to Scotland, one of the Shady Gardeners noticed a floral exhibition in a shop window and wondered if something similar could be displayed in Dobcross School Gardens.

“Fast forward three months, many hours spent sourcing materials, crocheting, knitting and designing, our gardeners together with very talented members of our community have delivered the fantastic new mannequin display.

“Her name is Mary Mary and we hope this display will capture people’s childhood memories.”