Uppermill’s new dog grooming salon is family affair

AN UPPERMILL dog lover is keeping it in the family as she opens the doors of her new dog grooming salon in the village.

Professional dog groomer Bronagh McKeown, 22, launched Canalside Canines with her sister Ciara, 27, in June and welcomes four-legged friends of all sizes and breeds.

Her new business sees her follow in the footsteps of her grandma who was also a dog groomer, while her dad was a police dog handler for 30 years.

And her grandma is still getting hands on to help in the salon as Ciara prepares to take time off until next Spring following the birth of her second child.

Bronagh, born and bred in Uppermill, said: “Dog grooming is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little girl and I officially began my grooming career in early 2022 with an apprenticeship before qualifying as a certified dog groomer.

“I’m confident working with dogs of all shapes and sizes. My grandma had Old English Sheepdogs and Dad worked with German Shepherds so we grew up with big dogs.

“I’ve been showing Old English Sheepdogs since I was a child, including at Crufts. I really enjoyed doing it and seeing the hundreds of breeds and that experience has given me a deep appreciation for grooming with care and precision.

“Our team is fully trained and most importantly, genuinely dog-obsessed. We treat every four-legged client as if they were our own, with plenty of patience, praise and cuddles.

“We believe in building trust with both pets and their owners and we’re always happy to offer advice, answer questions, or just have a chat about your dog’s grooming needs.”

Ciara, who previously ran a dog walking business and worked at a veterinary clinic, is working to complete her dog grooming apprenticeship.

The salon has already been busy in its opening weeks, attracting old and new clients for services including grooms, hand-stripping, bath and dry, and ultrasonic teeth cleans.

Bronagh revealed: “The most popular treatment at the moment is ultrasonic teeth clean. It’s a really good alternative for dogs who do not want to go under anaesthetic.

“The first few weeks have been brilliant, and I am really enjoying it. We are just building up our clients and diaries at the moment and will be in full swing when Ciara returns.”

Grooming prices are determined by your dog’s size, coat type, condition and overall behaviour during the appointment.

Visit Canalside Canines website to find out more: https://canalsidecanines.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram. You can also call them on 01457 371210.

Emergency service workers receive a 10% discount in recognition of their commitment to keeping our communities safe.