Valentine’s Day rocks make sure love is all around us in Greenfield

LOVE is all around us in Greenfield thanks to brightly painted Valentine’s Day stones scattered about to bring pleasure to the community.

Rachel Fish, a keen artist, has decorated stones with hearts, roses and phrases including ‘I love you’ and ‘cutie pie’ and placed them around the village.

She hopes people will pick them up and take them home to celebrate the annual day of love with their family and friends.

“If you want one, please feel free to pick one up,” she said. “It’s lovely to see people like them and take them home.”

Rachel’s rock painting started during the first lockdown when she decided to leave colourfully decorated stones around the village bearing cheerful messages.

She decorated rocks with pictures including rainbows and the Manchester bee along with words such as blessed, happy, smile, loved and hope.

They were placed around the village on her evening walks to be discovered by passers-by.

Rachel also painted rocks in November to mark Remembrance Day, leaving them on the wall around Greenfield Methodist Church.

They were collected in exchange for a donation, raising £110 for the Royal British Legion.

