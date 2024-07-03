Vandalism strikes election campaign sign in Saddleworth

AS THE clock ticks down towards the general election, one Saddleworth voter has made their feelings clear by vandalising a campaign sign.

For a banner promoting Conservative candidate Tom Fish has been defaced with spray-painted words ‘no Tories.’

The sign – placed near Greenfield Railway Station, on Oldham Road – has become a focal point of debate just one day before voters head to the polls on Thursday, July 4.

And seeing it targeted has sparked an angry response from the man standing in the Oldham East and Saddleworth constituency.

Mr Fish said: “Despite us running a positive campaign for positive change, unfortunately on the final few days, some on the left have chosen to try and use intimidation tactics rather than to respect the democratic process.”

The defaced sign incident occurred as eight candidates wrap up their campaigning ahead of the election.

Also standing are Debbie Abrahams from Labour, Sam Al-Hamdani representing the Liberal Democrats, Jacob Barden of Reform UK, Fesl Reza-Khan representing the Green Party and Shanaz Saddique from the Workers Party of Britain.

Nick Buckley and Paul ‘Boots’ Errock will also feature on the ballot paper as independent candidates.

