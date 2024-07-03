Delph scarecrow trail prize winners revealed

The winners of the 17th annual Delph Donkey Scarecrow Trail have now been revealed.

For 16 days, a host of creative scarecrows filled the village – all in keeping with this year’s theme of children’s books, TV and films.

Residents were able to buy trail maps at a number of local businesses so they could easily find all 26 creations.

It was organised by the Delph Community Association, who judged the scarecrows and gave out prizes at Delph Library to their favourites.

First prize went to Steve Jackson on Delph Lane for his SpongeBob SquarePants creation.

Sue Toone came second with her Minions scarecrow on Hill End Road – which has now moved to Cavallo Coffee Box in Castleshaw, where it will be a permanent game for children to throw balls into the heads.

In third was Lynette Hamilton, whose version of Super Mario caught the eye at Shorefield House.

There was a joint fourth place awarded to Victoria Tibbott’s BFG at Manchester House, and Adele Furlong on High Street for her Bagpuss scarecrow.

Donated prizes included a meal voucher at The Old Bell, a gift from Frostery, and children’s books.

A spokesperson for Delph Community Association said: “We would like to thank all the scarecrow hosts and all those who generously contributed towards the various prizes, making this year’s Scarecrow Trail an enjoyable local activity.

“Thanks also to all who did the trail. The weather was not kind but £500 was raised towards the maintenance of the Chapel Gardens, which is carried out by the Delph Community Association.”

