VE Day: Fly the flag high as Saddleworth celebrates 80th anniversary

FLAGS flew high and the sound of ‘We’ll Meet Again’ filled the air as the community celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Homes, pubs, restaurants and other businesses still pulled out all the stops to mark the historic occasion.

Buildings were adorned with bunting, flags and other patriotic decorations while families and neighbours enjoyed stay-at-home parties.

Uppermill Library

Residents gathered at Uppermill Library to mark the occasion with free tea, cake, and conversation – it provided a welcoming space for anyone to share memories or simply enjoy a friendly chat. There were some intriguing and informative war time displays on show for visitors to enjoy.

Saddleworth Parish Council Afternoon Tea

Over at Saddleworth Civic Hall, chair of the Parish Council Cllr Barbara Beeley hosted an afternoon tea for elderly residents.

Thomas Kimblin, a 99-year-old RAF Veteran from Lees, was present at the event and talked of his memories of his friends and colleagues in Bengal, Singapore, Java, Sumatra and Malaya.

The event was made possible thanks to a generous donation of £200 from Saddleworth Rotary Club and Millgate Arts Centre provided theatrical costumes and props for the occasion.

‘Rations’ included sandwiches – including Spam, of course, cake and scones for cream tea which were sourced from a Saddleworth baker.

VE Day Picnic at Dawsons Field, Scouthead

The Union flag soared proudly over Scouthead during a special family picnic celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Organised by the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group, the event took place on Monday, May 5.

The celebrations were opened the Mayor of Austerlands Paul Sykes and entertainment included 1940s karaoke and war time singalongs.

VE Day in Oldham Town Centre

A vintage-style garden party took place courtesy of the Brews, Biscuits and Banter group at Oldham Library to celebrate VE Day.

Council Leader Cllr Arooj Shah, Deputy Leader Cllr Abdul Jabbar and the Civic Mayor Cllr Zahid Chauhan joined veterans at Levers in Tommyfield Market for special celebrations.

But there’s more to come

Lydgate will join areas across the country marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its own community event.

The village’s old Church Hall will see competitive spirit aplenty on Saturday, May 10.

For judging of three competitions will take place – most patriotic cake, best British red, white, and blue dress/hat and fanciest frontage in the village.

Guests will be treated to a selection of military music and marches, with a walk down memory lane with the songs of the Second World War.