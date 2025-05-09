Property of the week: Marslands, Diggle

We’ve teamed up with West Riding to bring you the latest from the property market across Saddleworth. To view this property of the week, make a viewing, or speak with one of their team, visit the website here.

Within a small secluded cul de sac of stone-built executive detached homes with stunning panoramic views over Diggle valley and the countryside beyond. The commanding position gives the home a real stance within its setting.

A lifestyle home suited to modern family living which is located to offer the perfect blend of nearby amenities and a semi-rural feel with an abundance of countryside walks from the house.

The fully landscaped gardens surround the property providing a mix of lawn, patios, seating areas and balcony to enjoy both shady and sunny areas throughout the day. There’s a diverse range of flower beds, mature shrubs and trees, stone walls and sleepers around the gardens.

Off road parking is provided by a sweeping driveway which leads to a double integral garage with remote vertical opening electric door and EV charge point.

The internal layout of the property offers a split level design with beautifully finished accommodation throughout.

The ground floor entrance has a tiled hallway leading to a contemporary fitted kitchen which is open plan to the dining area. The dual aspect windows give a wonderful feeling of space and light. The bi-folding doors with internal blinds offer level access from inside and out which is perfect for entertaining.

To the kitchen you’ll find plenty of base and wall cupboards, large pull out drawers and a long central island with sink bowls/drainer finished in moulded Corian. Integrated appliances from Miele and Neff comprise two double ovens, microwave, five-ring induction hob, counter raising extractor fan, full height fridge and freezer and dishwasher. The central island has a four-space seating area to one end and a Quooker Cube tap with boiling, cold filtered and sparkling water.

Next to the kitchen there’s a separate utility room with base and wall cupboards, Corian sink basin/drainer and work surface, wall-mounted system boiler and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The ground floor also has a modern WC and access to the integral garage. A glass panelled staircase leads up to the first and second floors. The stairs, split level lounge and landing areas have wooden flooring.

The spacious and light-filled lounge has dual aspect windows and fitted shelving and storage units. There’s also a ‘hole in the wall’ enclosed gas fire for those cosy winter evenings. Bi-folding doors lead out onto the balcony with frameless glass balustrade, providing fantastic uninterrupted views over Diggle valley and Pots & Pans in the distance.

There are four double bedrooms, three with fitted carpeting and one with wood flooring. The master bedroom on the second floor has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom with wet-room shower, vanity unit and low level WC.

The other second floor bedroom offers a great versatile space and also has fitted furniture including double wardrobe, cupboards, drawers, shelving and desk area, which are beautifully made from maple.

The family bathroom with large wet-room shower, free-standing bathtub, vanity unit and low level WC, is huge and a sanctuary for relaxation.

The property has gas central heating with modern radiators. As well as tall/ladder-style radiators, the kitchen, dining area, family bathroom and en-suite bathroom all have underfloor heating.

Diggle Day Nursery, Primary School and Saddleworth High School are within a few minutes of the house on foot along with amenities such as the post office, chippy, cafes and pubs in the village and along the canal. All the many amenities of the larger Uppermill village are also a short walk away by road or scenic canal path. Greenfield railway station with direct links to Manchester, Huddersfield and Leeds is between a five and ten minute drive with the North West motorway network a little further afield.

To arrange your viewing contact West Riding 7 days a week.