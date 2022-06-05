Vegan Queens provide entertainment at Lido House’s Platinum Big Lunch

THERE was not just one but two queens at Lido House in Grotton for their 1980s themed Platinum Big Lunch.

Special guests drag duo The Vegan Queens had the audience singing and dancing along as they entertained with songs from the 1970s through to the present day.

There was also a host of activities including guess the weight of the cake, how many sweets in the jar and name the teddy, as well as bingo, a raffle and tombola.

A mouth-watering spread of sandwiches, cakes and drinks was served, with the event raising funds for MIND.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

