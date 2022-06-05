Picnic party in Scouthead to celebrate Jubilee

FROM picnics to barbecues and football to egg and spoon races, there was fun for all ages at the Scouthead and Austerlands Jubilee Picnic.

The sun beamed down on the event at Dawson’s Field on Huddersfield Road to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It was officially opened by the new Mayor of Austerlands Stuart Cook, and special guests included Cllr Pam Byrne, chair of Saddleworth Parish Council, and other councillors.

Live music was provided throughout the afternoon from local bands and musicians, children tried out the games and activities, and there was a raffle to raise funds for the Whit Friday Band Contest.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

