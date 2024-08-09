Veterans and serving personnel urged to fill out survey

SADDLEWORTH Royal British Legion is calling on servicemen, servicewomen and veterans across the villages it serves to get more involved in its local activities.

The RBL branch organises services and commemorative events every year, and volunteers are always needed for the annual Poppy Appeal – which last year raised £13,800 in Saddleworth.

In conjunction with Oldham Council, the branch also organises the Remembrance events in Uppermill and at Saddleworth War Memorial, while supporting events across the area with other organisations.

From the Festival of Remembrance at the Queen Elizabeth Hall to the Hartshead Moor Memorial Service on the M62, the Saddleworth RBL Branch has a busy schedule.

It is also closely affiliated to the Oldham Air Training Corps 2200 Squadron, with some of the Cadets acting as Youth Members and Standard Bearers.

Saddleworth RBL has announced a Veteran and Serving Personnel Survey for the armed forces community across the civil parish to complete.

Councillor Max Woodvine, branch chairman, said: “Civilian volunteers and veterans alike have ensured the continued existence of our Branch for 100 years, keeping alive the memory of all those who serve, have served, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Remembrance, commemorative events, anniversaries, and the Poppy Appeal don’t happen by coincidence.

“Our motto is ‘Service Not Self’ and our aim is to serve the Armed Forces and Civilian community across Saddleworth who want the memories of their families and friends to live on forever.

“In order to best serve you, we need you to respond to the survey and to get involved so we can continue to go from strength to strength. Please do respond to our survey and consider joining Saddleworth Royal British Legion in the year of our centenary, 2024.”

It was confirmed in the 2021 Census that there are 957 veterans living in Saddleworth and Lees who have previously served in the Armed Forces as Regulars and / or Reservists.

Those who are a veteran of or still serving in His Majesty’s Armed Forces can complete the survey by clicking here.

