Discover wellness and community at Dobcross swimming school

MANOR House Barn Swimming School in Dobcross offers more than just swimming lessons.

There is the opportunity to stay active and socialise in a welcoming environment, with a backdrop of stunning views of the Saddleworth hills.

Manor House Barn provides a wide range of innovative swimming programmes for people of all ages.

Learn 2 Swim offers class sizes of two children per teacher so your child will receive more attention, feedback, and swim time than they would in larger class sizes, while one-to-one sessions are also available.

Parent and baby classes are made to help build water confidence from birth to three years old. A teacher will guide you on practices and methods so you understand how you can help your little one get the best head start in their swimming journey.

Adult lessons and lane swims provide a crowd-free swimming experience for people of all abilities and to help you improve areas of swimming you wish to work on.

Have a full body workout on the water away from congested studios, as FloatFit makes the most of the water’s instability.

All exercises can be modified to suit different levels of fitness, experience and age as FloatFit gives you a stimulating class and an effective workout.

Manor House Barn has also held free exercise classes for senior citizens, so they can enjoy a new activity, get fit and make new friends.

With participants embarking on a journey of fitness and friendship, the response to the classes has been overwhelmingly positive.

Jane, the dedicated owner of Manor House Barn Swimming School, has shared her inspiration behind the initiative.

“During Covid, I was desperate to offer my beautiful facilities to some of the senior members of our community but was unable to do so due to lockdown restrictions.

“Since then, offering this class free of charge has been a joy, and I am delighted at how well it has been received.”

A new programme will also launch this autumn at Manor House Barn, designed specifically for senior citizens.

Find out more about the services Manor House Barn at https://manorhousebarn.com/ or email info@manorhousebarn.com

Manor House Barn is based on Mill Lane, off Wall Hill Road (postcode OL3 5GS).

