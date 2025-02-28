Vibrant Saddleworth Art Trail set to showcase local artists

AN ‘explosion of colour, creativity, and craftsmanship’ is coming to the area as the Saddleworth Art Trail returns.

The trail, which was held successfully for the first time last year, will offer a celebration of local creativity over three days on May 3-5 (bank holiday weekend).

The vibrant event will showcase a diverse range of talent, including paintings, textiles, ceramics, printmaking, photography, and needle felting.

There will also be the chance to meet local artists who are showcasing their work either in their own home or studio or in a local business or venue.

The organisers said: “Experience an explosion of colour, creativity, and craftsmanship across Saddleworth, with opportunities to meet local artists, explore unique pieces, and support independent makers.

“It promises to be a very colourful and varied exhibition, offering a fantastic opportunity to explore the work of local artists and artisans across the area and what promises to be a great day out for everyone.”

A full list of venues and participating artists will be available on the Saddleworth Art Trail Facebook page. Trail maps and leaflets will be available at post offices in Uppermill, Dobcross, and Diggle as well as all venues.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

